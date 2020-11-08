Clean, Healthy and Free of Residual Solvents, Copperstate Farms uses the most advance extraction technology to provide patients with a Clean, Consistent and Potent Premium Oil. Extracted from Copperstate Farms Sun Grown Flower and paired with High Quality Food Grade Terpenes, providing Copperstate Farms with a signature flavor and aroma we are known for. No Diluting. No Cutting Agents. No Residual Solvents.