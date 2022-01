Our lemon lime CBD oil is extracted from USA-grown hemp plants and infused with lemon and lime essential oils. Pure CBD oil is perfect for quick, discreet dosing — just add your preferred amount to a cup of herbal tea or simply take it orally. This product contains no THC or any other psychoactive ingredients, and it’s available in four potencies: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.