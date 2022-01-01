Enjoy dosing orange citrus CBD oil anywhere life takes you. Pure CBD oil is a quick, easy, and discreet way to dose CBD, and our tincture bottles have lines on them so you can dose accurately every time. When you buy orange citrus CBD oil at Core CBD, you can be sure that there are no psychoactive ingredients, including THC. This product is available in four strengths: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.