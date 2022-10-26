About this product
This indica hybrid soothes you while uplifting your spirits. Hawaiian Haze has a rich coconut, pineapple taste with hints of juicy mango and tarte citrus notes. Guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed and gratified at any time of the day.
Kits include; pod-compatible battery, one gram pod, charger.
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
