Wedding Cake is a mash-up of sweet, pastry-named strains to create a profile good enough to make any day special.
Strain: Indica
Smell: Cherry Pie and mint GSC create a tasty flavor with lemon and mango highlights. A complex variety; the exhale holds the citrus cream flavor.
Effect: Great for relaxing at the end of the day, remarkable for lifting your spirits.
Kits include; pod-compatible battery, one gram pod, charger.
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
