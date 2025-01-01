Our CBD Gummies for Sleep are infused with USDA organic valerian root, chamomile, lavender, and full spectrum hemp flower extract to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, without the hangover. Made with all natural ingredients, and include up to 2 mg of THC and 50mg CBD per serving



INGREDIENTS:

CBD SLEEP GUMMIES

Organic Blue Agave, Organic Cane Sugar, Distilled Water, Organic Flavoring (Strawberry), Organic Hemp Flower Extract, Organic Herbal Sleep Blend (Chamomile, Lavender, Valerian Root Extracts), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Carnauba Wax, Apple Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Butterfly Pea Powder, Organic Lavender Flower, Organic Chamomile Flower, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Rose Petals, Sodium Lactate.



All Cornbread gummies are manufactured in our GMP certified facility that is 100% free of eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, and milk.

