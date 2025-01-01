About this product
Our CBD Gummies for Sleep are infused with USDA organic valerian root, chamomile, lavender, and full spectrum hemp flower extract to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, without the hangover. Made with all natural ingredients, and include up to 2 mg of THC and 25mg CBD per serving
INGREDIENTS:
CBD SLEEP GUMMIES
Organic Blue Agave, Organic Cane Sugar, Distilled Water, Organic Flavoring (Strawberry), Organic Hemp Flower Extract, Organic Herbal Sleep Blend (Chamomile, Lavender, Valerian Root Extracts), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Carnauba Wax, Apple Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Butterfly Pea Powder, Organic Lavender Flower, Organic Chamomile Flower, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Rose Petals, Sodium Lactate.
All Cornbread gummies are manufactured in our GMP certified facility that is 100% free of eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, wheat, and milk.
CBD Sleep Gummies: 30ct 750mg
Cornbread HempHemp CBD edibles
order on brand's website
About this brand
Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is proud to be recognized as the fastest growing hemp company in America via the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024.
Based in Kentucky and founded in 2019, Cornbread Hemp is a market leader of full spectrum CBD+THC hemp products dedicated to improving customers' quality of life through relief from discomfort, sleeplessness, and stress. Exclusively sourced from USDA organic hemp flowers, our Flower-Only™ hemp extract makes us industry leaders in product safety, sustainability, and efficacy.
