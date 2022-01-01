About this product
Best for nighttime use, our Whole Flower CBD Oil has a floral, earthy taste and includes up to 2mg of THC per serving. No flavoring, no preservatives - just the highest quality full spectrum CBD oil.
Ingredients:
USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Flower Extract
USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil
Ingredients:
USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Flower Extract
USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.