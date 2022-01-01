This 30-count bottle of our full spectrum CBD capsules are perfect for on-the-go relief and an easy addition to your daily pill planner!



Our full spectrum CBD Capsules are easy and convenient - without any taste or mess.



These capsules are packed with full spectrum hemp extract containing 25mg of CBD per capsule, without any taste or mess. They are the most popular choice for customers who don't like CBD oil under their tongue.



CBD capsules enter the system through the liver after passing through the stomach, unlike sublingual CBD oil which is absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue. Plenty of CBD consumers choose CBD capsules because they have a more positive impact on their specific needs.



Ingredients:

Kentucky-grown Hemp Extract

Medium Chain Coconut Oil

Porcine Gelatin Capsule