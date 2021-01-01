About this product
Our full spectrum, Flower-Only™ CBD Gummies include up to 2 mg of THC and 50mg CBD per serving. No high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors, just the highest quality vegan CBD gummies.
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Organic Blue Agave, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Apple Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Flavoring (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry), Organic Hemp Flower Extract, Organic Carnauba Wax, Organic Ginger, Sodium Lactate, Organic Beetroot (for color).
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Organic Blue Agave, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Apple Pectin, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Flavoring (Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry), Organic Hemp Flower Extract, Organic Carnauba Wax, Organic Ginger, Sodium Lactate, Organic Beetroot (for color).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.