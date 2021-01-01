About this product

Oompa Loompa #9-Early release due to request from Customers who received our free testers. She is an amazing flower and one of my personal favorite cuts. She will be a staple of our Oompa line. Sour Citrus Kush really sums it up. She has an amazing terpene profile of Sour Blood Orange, Mangos with a sweet dank smell that fills the room and makes your mouth water. The taste is very similar to the smell and will have you wanting more and more.



Cornell Urban Agriculture Hemp Flower is grown from our in-house Living Organic Soil designed to enhance flavors and unlock the full genetic profile. She was fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized before curing to preserve terpenes and trace cannabinoids creating an experience overwhelming to the senses.



Oompa Loompa #9 Sour Citrus Kush is a cross from the Blood Orange Pheno of T1 and the highly resinous Wife genetics. Bred by Josh from YellowHammer Genetics. A true OG in the cannabis space.