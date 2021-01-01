About this product



Perfume Diesel #19 "Blueberry Muffin" is a Hybrid Hemp Flower with a bakery fresh flavor profile with sweet Blueberry aroma's. Super smooth vape like smoke and a sweet aftertaste. She produces extremely large chunky Flowers with loud sweet terpenes. A great choice if your looking for a special treat.



Grown from our in-house Living Organic Soil which unlocks the full potential of her terpenes and trace cannabinoids for an overwhelming affect on the senses. She is fresh frozen within 30 minutes of harvest and lyophilized to lock in the fresh harvest flavors. The texture is like velvet and the nugs spring back when squished.



Perfume Diesel Blueberry Muffin is a select pheno of Chery Abacus 2.0 with lineage from Purple Urkle and OG Kush. Bred by Diesel Hemp out of Colorado. True Masters of their craft always searching for the best flavors the hemp market has to offer.