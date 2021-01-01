About this product



Perfume Diesel #21 "Honey Suckle Kush" is a Hybrid Hemp flower with Sweet Honey Floral Pine Fuel Aromas and ultra smooth pungent flavors. She smokes like a vape with no cough, Harshness and burns to a clean white ash.



Crafted from our in-house Living Organic Soil to unlock a complexity of flavors that is truly overwhelming to the senses. All CUA Flower is Fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized to preserve every precious terpene and trace cannabinoid creating an ultra clean smooth burn with fresh day of Harvest flavors not experienced from traditional methods.



Perfume Diesel #21 "Honeysuckle Kush" cut is a select pheno of Cherry Abacus 2.0 bred by Diesel Hemp out of Colorado. True Masters of their craft, always bringing the best flavors the hemp market has to offer.