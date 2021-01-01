About this product
Our Chemical Free CBG in our trademarked Gold Dust Hemp Hash is the best way to get CBG in your body daily. The Interstellar Elixir 440mg - 30ml will supply you with 30 days of pain relief, aggregated healing, and increased blood flow everyday, all day. Keep in mind, this 440mg bottle is the equivalent of a 1200 mg bottle of isolate.
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.