Tastinig Notes: Stanky Kush Popsicle
Farm: Ridgetop Botanicals
A very popular strain that came from equally popular parent strains. By South Fork Seed Collective, South Fork Kush is good for afternoon and evening hours of the day for its effectiveness at easing tension, stress and relieves pain.
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.