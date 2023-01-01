Starwalker is a balanced hybrid strain that provides a calm, euphoric high that gets your creative juices flowing. So bust out a clean canvas, some paint and brushes, and have fun with it. Lineage: Skywalker x Headband Flavor Profile: Fruity, Earthy, Sour Total Terps: 10.12% Top 3 Terps: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol Total THC: 84.19% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.