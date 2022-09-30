About this product
A hybrid strain cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch, Wedding Crasher combines the vanilla creaminess of Wedding Cake with the ripe, dark berry notes of Purple Punch, with some gassy undertone.
Mutli-award-winning Cosmic expands their super-premium line of live resin concentrates with this unrivaled disposable live sauce vape pen featuring the finest hand-picked strains from California's legendary boutique farms.
Mutli-award-winning Cosmic expands their super-premium line of live resin concentrates with this unrivaled disposable live sauce vape pen featuring the finest hand-picked strains from California's legendary boutique farms.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cosmic Concentrates
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002595