Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - Take on the day or the art project or your life with Focused and Ready! We use a sativa blend with our high-end CBD and CBG flower to balance the best parts of your pre-roll experience. Energy up!



The Process - This 1 gram pre-roll comes in a variety of ratios. We delicately grind up high-quality cannabis flower and mix with the best CBD or CBG flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of each batch of pre-roll material. We then prepare it for our super-advanced and automated pre-roll machine to ensure the perfect pack and weight every time.