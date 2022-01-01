Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - Take on the day or the art project or your life with Focused and Ready! We use a sativa blend with our high-end CBD and CBG flower to balance the best parts of your pre-roll experience. Energy up!



The Process - These mini pre-rolls are a half gram each and perfectly packed each time in our fully automated pre-roll machine. We put 5 in each pack so you can take a mini vacation from the daily grind whether you’re crunching numbers or crunching abs, there is a mix of our quality hand-trimmed flower and high-end CBD or CBG just for you. Straight from the cosmos.