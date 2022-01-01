Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - This indica based ratio joint is for enhancing your chi and letting calm soak in whether before hot pilates or as you do that “gratefulness” list before bed. This pre-roll is a must have in the playlist.



The Process - This 1 gram pre-roll comes in a variety of ratios. We delicately grind up high-quality cannabis flowers and mix with the best CBD or CBG flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of each batch of pre-roll material. We then prepare it for our super advanced and automated pre-roll machine to ensure the perfect pack and weight every time.