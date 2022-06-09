About this product
With our revamped flavor and texture profile, Cosmic Seed brings you Peaches & Dream. Made from real fruit paste sourced from Europe to give a real fruit flavor profile with creamy background notes.
These Gummies are medicated with ILLICIT's special 2:2:1 distillate blend of CBN:CBD:THC. CBN is used to help induce drowsiness; as CBN is the cannabinoid with the greatest sedative properties. CBN, when paired with THC, is also excellent at relieving pain as well as reducing intra-ocular pressure in glaucoma patients. CBD contributes to a sense of well-being, has calming effects, as well as stimulating vanilloid receptors to help regulate pain perception and inflammation. Cosmic Seed's delicious treat is here to help ease you into a gentle sleep.
About this brand
Cosmic Seed by ILLICIT
Our alchemists transmute matter into trees, refine its purest elements using cutting-edge science, and fuse a balance between chaos and the cosmos. We call the products of this alchemy Cosmic Seed.
Channeling good vibes into medicine, we’re bringing space-age cannabis down to earth. Pouring every ounce of our knowledge inside each vessel, we seek truth by providing you with a diverse line of products to help you embrace all possible futures.
Born in Missouri, we were inspired by nature, the cosmos, and the underlying forces governing space and time. We wanted to share our awe of the vastness, our curiosity for the unknown, and the joy we get from sharing in it all together.
