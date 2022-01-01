Brought to you by the team behind Illicit. All Cosmic Seed products are born from Illicit's premium flower.



The Flavor - This indica based ratio joint is for enhancing your chi and letting calm soak in whether before hot pilates or as you do that “gratefulness” list before bed. This pre-roll is a must-have in the playlist.



The Process - These mini pre-rolls are a half gram each and perfectly packed each time in our fully automated pre-roll machine. We put 5 in each pack so you can take a mini-vacation from the daily grind whether you’re crunching numbers or crunching abs, there is a mix of our quality hand-trimmed flower and high-end CBD or CBG just for you. Straight from the cosmos.