Cosmic Treehouse
Afternoon Delight
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Afternoon Delight effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!