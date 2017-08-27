It's the ultimate strain — Bubbalicious! Bubbalicious is an indica strain bred by crossing Purple Erkle, Bubba K, and Strawberries and Cream. This captivating blend of genetics creates a sensory experience filled with sweetness, a hint of gas, and earthy undertones. Its unique terpene profile, featuring bisabolol, humulene, and pinene, are to thank for its deeply relaxing and calming effects. Bubbalicious is your key to rest and relaxation, offering a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of life.

SOC: 30.95%

Total THC: 30.34%

Total Terps: 2.72%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more