Cherry Pie x Green Crack | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Introducing Cherry Pie x Green Crack, a vibrant hybrid that fuses the invigorating energy of Green Crack with the soothing calm of Cherry Pie x Stardawg. This strain delivers an electrifying mental buzz perfect for sparking creativity and motivation, combined with a gentle wave of relaxation that keeps you grounded. The flavor is a tantalizing blend of sweet cherries and tangy citrus, with subtle hints of mint dancing on your palate. The aroma is a captivating blend of rich, earthy tones with a hint of sharp, floral notes. Whether you're looking to kickstart your day or unwind after hours, Cherry Pie x Green Crack promises a balanced, euphoric experience that’s out of this world. Enjoy the cosmic journey of focus and serenity!

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
