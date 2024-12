Dom P is an indica dominant strain that has a calming, breezy high that makes you feel happy and relaxed. This strain gets its fruity and funky, tart candy-like aroma and flavor profile from its parents, Gelato and Red Pop. The prominent terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and cineole provide anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial medicinal properties. Dom P is a strain that is best enjoyed at night time, as it may cause drowsiness.

SOC: 37.05%

Total THC: 31.33%

Total Terps: 2.03%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more