Cream of the Crop’s Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) uses 100% pure ethyl alcohol solvent, state of the art equipment, and proprietary purification processes. Our FSO is safe, consistent, and authentic cannabis oil that you can trust to heal. It can be consumed via oral ingestion, topical application, or as a suppository. Our 1:0 (THC:CBD) blend gives the most potent elevation to the body and mind — sensational euphoria, heavier sedation, and deeper relief for many chronic symptoms. It contains a high dose of THC, along with small amounts of CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 92%

Total THC: 86%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee