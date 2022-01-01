About this product
Smoking Mendo Thai is like taking a tropical vacation! Mendo Thai is an indica leaning strain with a cross between Mendo Breath and Pineapple Thai. This strain is quite the looker with its light green and purple hues, long orange colas and frosty trichomes. Thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol, and myrcene, Mendo Thai has pain relief, stress relief and anti-anxiety properties. Mendo Thai has an earthy, peppery, tropical flavor and aroma profile that’ll make your mouth water. This strain is best enjoyed while sunbathing on a tropical island. ;)
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.