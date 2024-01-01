Strawberry Gary | Live Resin Vape Cartridge | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

For the cannasseur desiring a slam dunk of freshness and joy, our strain, Strawberry Gary, stands tall on the court. This sativa is the result of breeding Strawberry with Gary Payton, and overtakes the air with its candy-like notes, fresh berries and a touch of gas. In the cohesive teamwork of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, Strawberry Gary provides uplifting energy that makes you feel happy and giddy. This isn't just a strain for stress relief; it's a botanical remedy for those seeking a moment of positivity.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Strawberry Gary is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton x Red Pop. Strawberry Gary emits sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile, and has a balance effects between energizing and relaxing. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item