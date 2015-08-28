Produced by 710 Savant, Faygo Red Pop is an indica strain that took 1st place as live resin in the 2015 High Times Michigan Cannabis Cup. This Afghani cross was named after a well-known Michigan soda and blooms with large rosy calyxes.
