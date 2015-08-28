ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Produced by 710 Savant, Faygo Red Pop is an indica strain that took 1st place as live resin in the 2015 High Times Michigan Cannabis Cup. This Afghani cross was named after a well-known Michigan soda and blooms with large rosy calyxes.

I kind of wanted to hate this strain and tried it solely for the name so you can imagine my surprise when it placed within my top 5 favorite strains. Our power had been out since 6am due to an ice storm so around maybe 3 or so, my wife and I decided to smoke this and play a board game while our pet...
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Amazing flavor. The name speaks for itself, and i don't think I've had anything taste so fruity. Right when you open the jar a pugent strawberry soda pop smell smacks you in the face, and the mello, euphoric high will keep you happy and pain free all day long. I'm extremely honored to have met Savan...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
This strain tastes GREAT and is pretty strong. It is also pretty harsh and makes me feel anxious when I am not around other people. Four stars.
HungryRelaxed
This strand made me feel like I was wrapped in the softest of blankets. I couldn't stop smiling from ear to ear with the emotions that you experience as a young child when you have fresh made cookies from your favorite grandma (because we all know group up you like one WAYYY more than the other). H...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
I wanted something to celebrate the fourth with and I couldn't have found a better strain. What better way to celebrate the holiday with a strain that has local roots, local controversy and celebrates a legend. I loved Faygo red pop growing up so as soon as the strain popped up on a local dispensari...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Afghani
New Strains Alert: The 2015 Michigan Cannabis Cup Winners
Most popular in