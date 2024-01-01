Strawberry Gary | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
For the cannasseur desiring a slam dunk of freshness and joy, our Strawberry Gary prerolls stand tall on the court. This premium Sativa preroll combines the best of Strawberry and Gary Payton strains, filling the air with candy-like notes, fresh berries, and a hint of gas. Each puff offers the cohesive teamwork of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, delivering uplifting energy that leaves you feeling happy and giddy. More than just a stress reliever, Strawberry Gary prerolls are a botanical remedy for those seeking a moment of pure positivity.

About this strain

Strawberry Gary is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton x Red Pop. Strawberry Gary emits sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile, and has a balance effects between energizing and relaxing. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
