For the cannasseur desiring a slam dunk of freshness and joy, our Strawberry Gary prerolls stand tall on the court. This premium Sativa preroll combines the best of Strawberry and Gary Payton strains, filling the air with candy-like notes, fresh berries, and a hint of gas. Each puff offers the cohesive teamwork of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, delivering uplifting energy that leaves you feeling happy and giddy. More than just a stress reliever, Strawberry Gary prerolls are a botanical remedy for those seeking a moment of pure positivity.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more