Yachtmaster is a luxurious strain derived from Thin Mint crossed with Grape Ape. This indica flower has a sweet, fruity aroma with a cooling, minty exhale. Yachtmaster offers mental calmness, as well as heavy body relaxation — thanks to a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. So, hang out on the top deck, take in the warm sun, and puff on Yachtmaster and feel like a million bucks!

SOC: 81.35%

Total THC: 81.35%

Total Terps: 9.03%



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



