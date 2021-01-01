Loading…
420 Reclaim

Arizer V-Tower Vaporizer

About this product

Use with: Dry Herb

ARIZER V-TOWER

The V-Tower, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a direct draw, simple to use, tabletop vaporizer. For efficient and user-friendly functionality, few vaporizers can compete with its high quality vapor production.

FEATURE-RICH

All functions can be performed through the easy-to-read digital display. Its fully adjustable temperature can be set in one degree increments, from 122°F - 500° F (50°C - 260°C). The user-set automatic shut-off feature allows you to set and forget; your V-Tower will automatically shut down at a user defined time.

HIGH QUALITY, CLEAN VAPOR

The V-Tower offers a powerful yet energy efficient ceramic heating element and glass-on-glass components for dens, clean vapor. Glass and ceramic are easy-to-clean and make for an enjoyable vapor experience.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

V-Tower Vaporizer

Glass Cyclone Bowl with Flat Screen

Pre-Attached Long Whip

3" Whip Tubing

Glass Whip Mouthpiece

Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen

Glass Stir Tool

Screen Pack

Flat Screen

Dome Screen

Glass Mouthpiece

Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample

110/220V Power Supply

User Manual
