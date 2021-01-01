420 Reclaim
Use with: Dry Herb
ARIZER V-TOWER
The V-Tower, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a direct draw, simple to use, tabletop vaporizer. For efficient and user-friendly functionality, few vaporizers can compete with its high quality vapor production.
FEATURE-RICH
All functions can be performed through the easy-to-read digital display. Its fully adjustable temperature can be set in one degree increments, from 122°F - 500° F (50°C - 260°C). The user-set automatic shut-off feature allows you to set and forget; your V-Tower will automatically shut down at a user defined time.
HIGH QUALITY, CLEAN VAPOR
The V-Tower offers a powerful yet energy efficient ceramic heating element and glass-on-glass components for dens, clean vapor. Glass and ceramic are easy-to-clean and make for an enjoyable vapor experience.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
V-Tower Vaporizer
Glass Cyclone Bowl with Flat Screen
Pre-Attached Long Whip
3" Whip Tubing
Glass Whip Mouthpiece
Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen
Glass Stir Tool
Screen Pack
Flat Screen
Dome Screen
Glass Mouthpiece
Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample
110/220V Power Supply
User Manual
