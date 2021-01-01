About this product

Use with: Dry Herb



ARIZER V-TOWER



The V-Tower, by Canadian manufacturer Arizer, is a direct draw, simple to use, tabletop vaporizer. For efficient and user-friendly functionality, few vaporizers can compete with its high quality vapor production.



FEATURE-RICH



All functions can be performed through the easy-to-read digital display. Its fully adjustable temperature can be set in one degree increments, from 122°F - 500° F (50°C - 260°C). The user-set automatic shut-off feature allows you to set and forget; your V-Tower will automatically shut down at a user defined time.



HIGH QUALITY, CLEAN VAPOR



The V-Tower offers a powerful yet energy efficient ceramic heating element and glass-on-glass components for dens, clean vapor. Glass and ceramic are easy-to-clean and make for an enjoyable vapor experience.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



V-Tower Vaporizer



Glass Cyclone Bowl with Flat Screen



Pre-Attached Long Whip



3" Whip Tubing



Glass Whip Mouthpiece



Glass Elbow Adapter with Dome Screen



Glass Stir Tool



Screen Pack



Flat Screen



Dome Screen



Glass Mouthpiece



Glass Potpourri Dish with Potpourri Sample



110/220V Power Supply



User Manual