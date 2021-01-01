Use with: Dry Herb



ARIZER SOLO II VAPORIZER



Arizer Solo II features faster heat-up time, improved airflow, and up to 20 uses per charge! With more efficient power usage than its predecessor, the Arizer Solo II lasts long into the night. The digital panel ensures you can find the exact temperature your strains need to produce the vapor profiles your prefer. An all-glass airpath delivers true flavor, aroma, and effects from dry herb with no added odors or tastes. Arizer Solo 2 is one of the most powerful portable dry herb vaporizers to date, offering extremely pure vapor and a simple, convenient user experience.



PRECISE TEMPERATURE CONTROL



Equipped with an advanced precision temperature heating system, Arizer Solo 2 can zero in on the perfect temperature for your vaping style. A simple control interface with an LED display allows you to easily change temperature. Choose your temperature in 1 or 10 degree increments, pinpointing any setting between 122F and 428F. Perfect for connoisseurs, Arizer Solo II can pinpoint the best temperature for any strain, extracting more flavors and effects. Operating this device is fast and easy, making it an ideal portable vaporizer for beginners and advanced users alike. To prevent the device from heating by accident, a safety timer waits 6-seconds before turning the unit on.



ALL-GLASS VAPOR PATH



Arizer Solo 2 is one of the few portables to offer true vaporization, delivering pure, potent vapor that displays all the natural flavor notes and benefits of herb. This advanced portable dry herb vaporizer comes with two premium borosilicate glass aroma tubes that deliver intense flavor and effects from your material. Just fill the bowl of the tube with finely ground herb and insert it into the chamber where it will connect snugly via rubber grommets. Vapor only makes contact with thermal-resistant glass, maintaining higher potency and taste.



CUSTOMIZED VAPING



Featuring a bright and clear LED display, Arizer Solo 2 allows you to customize everything from temperature, screen brightness, volume, start up time and session timer. Simple up and down arrow buttons enable easy controls. You can switch from Fahrenheit to Celsius depending on your preference, and toggle to a precise temperature that's perfect for your favorite vaping styles. Arizer Solo 2 allows you to tailor your sessions and enjoy dry herb just the way you like it.



UPGRADED BATTERY



Equipped with a more powerful 3400mAh battery, Arizer Solo 2 is faster and stronger than its predecessor, offering a more convenient and satisfying vaping experience. The unit heats three times faster, leaving little wait time. You can take a quick hit and go about your day. The beefed up battery also now features 3 hours of continuous vaping, containing approximately 20 uses per full charge. And the Arizer Solo 2 can heat up to 10 degrees higher than the original version, giving you a wider temperature range to explore. The battery fully charges via DC outlet in just 90 minutes.



SLEEK, FUNCTIONAL DESIGN



With more curves than edges, Arizer Solo 2 feels comfortable yet solid in your grip. The product of simple, functional, and sleek design, Solo 2 is one of the most aesthetic and ergonomic portable dry herb vaporizers to date. It's not the most portable unit around, but it's larger frame makes room for a mighty heating system. Available in Black and Mystic Blue, Arizer Solo 2 looks just as impressive as it performs.



HOW ARIZER SOLO 2 WORKS



Arizer Solo 2 is incredibly simple to operate. All functions are controlled using the interface and LED display. Hold the power button for 5 seconds until you hear a beep indicating that the unit has powered on. Set the buttons up or down to adjust your temperature in increments of 1 degree. Or hold the button down to toggle in increments of 10 degrees. The Solo II will heat up and the digital panel will indicate when the Solo II is ready to draw.



MAINTENANCE



The excellent design of the Arizer Solo II means that cleaning is a breeze. The only part that gets dirty is the glass stem, which can be easily cleaned with isopropyl alcohol. Simply dab a q-tip, pipe cleaner or brush in iso and wipe out the interior and bowl of the aroma tube. For deeper cleans, you can soak the aroma tube in alcohol for 10 minutes. Make sure to wipe everything down after using isopropyl. Regular cleaning will maintain the best performance from your Arizer Solo 2 vaporizer.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



Arizer Solo II



2x Glass Aroma Tubes



Aroma Dish



Stirring Tool



Lavender



Travel Pouch



Wall Charger