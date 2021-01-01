About this product

Use with: Dry Herb / Concentrates



DR. DABBER SWITCH VAPORIZER



The Dr. Dabber SWITCH vaporizer is an advanced dual-use vaporizer that utilizes induction heat technology. Significantly faster than others methods, induction heating creates an even heating surface temperature with less hot-spots, providing a consistent flavor during the vaporizing experience. Because there are no atomizers to replace, the devices electronics are shielded from the vaporization environment, meaning the unit is completely leakproof. Designed to reduce or eliminate oxygen from the vaporization process, the SWITCH prevents combustion and oxidation, resulting in a smoother vapor.



Engineered with 25 carefully calibrated heat settings, the SWITCH is the ultimate in versatility; no matter if you like massive clouds, huge or tiny hits, or a certain flavor profile, this device was designed to personalize every session. Via a robust charging port and connectors, and capable of pass-through charging, the device achieves a full battery in 60 minutes. The SWITCH will deliver up to to 150 uses per full charge.



Designed for optimal performance, the SWITCH features a self-cleaning mode that is a high energy heat cycle intended to burn away any remaining residue in the ceramic induction cups. The SWITCH automatically cools down after each heat cycle, protecting the electronics and extending its lifespan.



In addition to a stylish design, the SWITCH has a simple and intuitive interface. The device has 25 different LED settings to choose from when the unit is in Standby Mode. Once set, the SWITCH will retain your favorite light setting until it is changed. The SWITCH glass percolator attachment is crafted from heavy duty borosilicate glass and has a 50mm ground glass fitting. Packaged in a sturdy carrying box, the SWITCH is the next generation of vaporization!



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x Device



1x Battery Pack



1x Glass Percolator Attachment



1x White Ceramic Induction Cup (For Oil)



1x Black Ceramic Induction Cup (For Dry Herb)



1x Ceramic Flower Filter



1x Dab Tool/Carb Cap



1x Reverse Action Tweezers



1x Silicone Wax Container



1x Charging Cable & Adapter



1x Instruction Manual