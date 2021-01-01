About this product

Use with: Concentrates



HIGHER STANDARDS HEAVY DUTY CONCENTRATE RIG



The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Concentrate Rig is engineered specifically for the water filtration of concentrates. This durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig has been handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and features a quartz banger for optimal flavor transfer.



With sits on its diffused stem that create fine bubbles for a smooth draw, the Heavy Duty Rig boasts superior air flow and an airtight seal - simply put, this rig is built to chug.



The Heavy Duty Rig can be cleaned to crystal clear perfection with Higher Standards ISO Pure and Salt Rox, along with our other care and maintenance products.



Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is sold in a reusable, collector’s case for safe storage and transport and includes a concentrate container, and a set of dab tools.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x HS Rig



1x HS Dab Tool Large



1x HS Dab Tool Small



1x HS Wax Container