About this product
Piece Water’s™ unique proprietary blend of safe-all-natural mineral, vegetable, and fruit extracts work to prevent resin from forming on your handheld pipe, water pipe, or concentrate rig. It’s 100% All Natural and Absolutely Non-Toxic! Add Piece Water ™ to a clean water pipe and your piece will remain clean and clear from resin build up. When you are ready to change your piece water ™ simply rinse your pipe with tap water and it will be clean! In addition Piece Water ™ acts as filter of particulate matter, which makes for cleaner & much smoother hits.
BENEFITS
Keeps Your piece clean while smoking
Acts as a filter of smoke particulate, which makes for much cleaner and smoother hits
Viscosity produces better draw for a deeper pull
Reduces smell between water changes
Eliminates need to clean your piece with harsh chemicals (just a quick rinse with tap water and your piece is clean!)
Precision blend for perfect mix every time
Use only as much as needed
Store in refrigerator for cool hits
Works great for flowers or concentrates
PRODUCT DETAILS
Proprietary blend of all natural mineral, vegetable, and fruit extracts
Size: 12 Fl OZ (355 mL)
Water pipe fills per bottle: This depends on size of your water pipe. A 12” water pipe holds roughly 2 oz of water. In this case, a 12 OZ bottle of Piece Water ™ will have 6 + fills per water pipe.
Water pipe hits per fill: This depends on user - preference. You can change your Piece Water™ as often as you like. Piece Water ™ customers report great results remain after 40 hits.
Handcrafted in small batches
About this brand
420 Reclaim
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves.
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!
