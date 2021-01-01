About this product

Piece Water’s™ unique proprietary blend of safe-all-natural mineral, vegetable, and fruit extracts work to prevent resin from forming on your handheld pipe, water pipe, or concentrate rig. It’s 100% All Natural and Absolutely Non-Toxic! Add Piece Water ™ to a clean water pipe and your piece will remain clean and clear from resin build up. When you are ready to change your piece water ™ simply rinse your pipe with tap water and it will be clean! In addition Piece Water ™ acts as filter of particulate matter, which makes for cleaner & much smoother hits.



BENEFITS



Keeps Your piece clean while smoking



Acts as a filter of smoke particulate, which makes for much cleaner and smoother hits



Viscosity produces better draw for a deeper pull



Reduces smell between water changes



Eliminates need to clean your piece with harsh chemicals (just a quick rinse with tap water and your piece is clean!)



Precision blend for perfect mix every time



Use only as much as needed



Store in refrigerator for cool hits



Works great for flowers or concentrates



PRODUCT DETAILS



Proprietary blend of all natural mineral, vegetable, and fruit extracts



Size: 12 Fl OZ (355 mL)



Water pipe fills per bottle: This depends on size of your water pipe. A 12” water pipe holds roughly 2 oz of water. In this case, a 12 OZ bottle of Piece Water ™ will have 6 + fills per water pipe.



Water pipe hits per fill: This depends on user - preference. You can change your Piece Water™ as often as you like. Piece Water ™ customers report great results remain after 40 hits.



Handcrafted in small batches