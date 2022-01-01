Use with: Dry Herb / Concentrates



STORZ & BICKEL VOLCANO VAPORIZER



Engineered under the highest manufacturing standards, the German-made Volcano by Storz & Bickel has remained one of the best desktop vaporizers since its introduction to the American market in 2003. Equipped with advanced features such as precision temperature control, convection heating, and an easy-to-use balloon bag system, the Volcano vaporizer offers elite-level vapor quality, convenience, and reliability.



Boasting a powerful convection heating system, Volcano delivers extremely pure vapor. In fact, 95% of its output consists of the compounds found in dry herb. The fidelity of its vapor makes the Volcano a popular tabletop device for medicinal and recreational users alike.



To give users full control over their sessions, Storz & Bickel gave the Volcano precision temperature control. This enables users to pinpoint the exact temperature at which their dry herb is vaporized. You can customize your clouds to be richer in a specific compound, as well as explore different cloud sizes, flavor profiles and more.



The Volcano vaporizer features an advanced balloon bag filling system. This enables users to take hits in a more portable manner from surgical-grade silicone balloon bags. Each bag lasts between 50 and 100 uses. One bowl of dry herb will fill around 3 to 4 balloon bags. The Volcano Classic and Volcano Digit now ship with the new Easy Valve system which combines the best of the older Solid Valve and Easy Valve systems. These valve systems allow for easy filling in an efficient manner.



The Volcano is available in two different models, Classic and Digit, both fully compatible with Easy Valve and Solid Valve systems.



SOLID VS. EASY VALVE



The customer's preferences and requirements were taken into consideration when developing the Easy Valve. The Easy Valve is characterized by very easy handling and minimal maintenance work. Attaching a new balloon to the valve is no longer required, as the Easy Valve comes as a ready to use valve balloon unit including a mouthpiece. Once the Easy Valve can no longer be used, you simply replace the old with a new one. The Hassle-free set up benefits those looking for a low maintenance option. Eschewing the time-consuming task of cutting a bag to size and attaching it to the solid valve, the Easy valve set for the volcano classic vaporizer allows for rapid change of your vaporizer bag, ensuring optimum performance. The starter set is delivered with 5 Easy Valve balloons and the appropriate filling chamber. The Easy Valve filling chamber is cleaned and re-used.



The Solid Valve is the standard valve and sold has sold in the tens of thousands. One can choose its individual balloon size as the Solid Valve Set comes with a box of 3 meters of balloon material. Using the Solid Valve, the replacement of the balloon is kind of tricky and needs some experience, but the Solid Valve provides a less expensive long-term option, as the balloon material can be bought for a reasonable price. The solid valve also boasts an unrivaled customization experience as the user can create a bag of any size they wish. This option is perfect for all sorts of consumption, from mini bags for personal use, to room size bags for those mega share sessions. The Solid Valve is the perfect choice for the vapor enthusiast looking to add some customization to their vaping experience.



HIGH-QUALITY GERMAN-ENGINEERING



Representing German engineering at its finest, the Volcano Vaporizer by Storz & Bickel is the ultimate desktop vaporizer for botanicals. Known as one of the top products in vaporization, the Volcano Vaporizer features superb build quality. This award-winning desktop vaporizer is crafted under extremely high manufacturing standards. The result is an impressively low defect rate, along with some of the purest vapor available.



The Volcano refined design and industry-leading vapor production deliver a remarkable vaporization experience. A food-safe aluminum heating block and high-quality heating element deliver incredibly pure, potent vapor every session. The superior build quality ensures youâ€™ll be enjoying the same level of vapor production for years to come.



CONVECTION HEATING



The Volcano Vaporizer utilizes a vacuum system that pumps in fresh, filtered air that is then heated to the ideal temperature for extracting the most compounds from dry herb. This convection method is superior to conduction heating, presenting more flavors, aromas, and effects without causing combustion. Hot air passes over your aromatic blends or concentrates to create vapor, filling your Volcano balloon for easy consumption. Once your balloon is filled, it is ready to be detached and enjoyed.



Equipped with one of the most powerful convection heating systems in the industry, the Volcano vaporizer produces impressively potent vapor. Rather than heat dry herb on the hot surfaces of its chamber, the Volcano's advanced diaphragm pump sends hot air flowing in to cover every millimeter of open surface area. This ensures that dry herb is vaporized more efficiently and thoroughly, which delivers better vapor quality and extracts the most benefits from every bowl.



PRECISION TEMPERATURE CONTROL



While most devices feature single or pre-set temperatures, the Volcano vaporizer comes with precision temperature control. This allows you to pinpoint a temperature down to the single degree. You can zero in on the right temp for flavor, potency, smoothness, robustness, specific compounds, and more.



Controlling the temperature with the Volcano vaporizer is easy. The Volcano Classic allows you to choose from 266°F and 446°F using an analog dial. The Volcano Digital features a wider temp range between 104°F and 446°F, which can be adjusted using the "+" and "-" buttons and LED display. Once you've chosen a temperature, the Volcano heats in just 180 seconds.



HOW TO USE VOLCANO DIGITAL



The Volcano Digital features a bright, easy-to-view digital temperature display. Simple temperature control buttons adjust your Volcano from 104°F - 446°F (40°C - 230°C). The Digital's automatic shutoff timer turns off your unit after 30 minutes of non-use, helping to preserve the Volcanoâ€™s heating element and conserve energy.



HOW TO USE VOLCANO CLASSIC



The Volcano Classic functions identically to the Volcano Digital, but utilizes an analog temperature control dial that is fully adjustable from 266°F - 446°F (130°C - 230°C). Unlike the Digital, the Classic lacks an automatic shutoff timer.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x Volcano Vaporizer



1x Manual



1x Easy Valve Filling Chamber



1x Easy Valve Mouthpieces



1x Easy Valve Balloons