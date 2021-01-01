Use with: Dry Herb / Concentrates



STORZ & BICKEL VOLCANO HYBRID VAPORIZER



The Volcano Hybrid vaporizer is the latest innovation from Storz & Bickel. A new dual-inhalation system allows users to enjoy vapor with a classic balloon bag or whip delivery system. Taking the place of the Volcano Digit, the Hybrid features a heat-up time that is 10 times faster, improved airflow, and a newly designed app for total control over your sessions.



HYBRID INHALATION SYSTEM



The newly added hybrid inhalation system brings together Storz & Bickel’s balloon and classic whip-style inhalation. For those who want to enjoy the balloon delivery method, simply fill the balloon with the built-in air pump. Those who prefer whip-style vapor can expect resistance-free, silent draws directly from the Volcano Hybrid’s heating chamber.



Volcano vaporizers have always been known for their elite flavor production, and the new whip-style system manages to improve the flavor experience. By drawing directly from the heating chamber, vapor is delivered at a faster rate.



ICONIC VOLCANO CONVECTION HEATING



Instead of heating your material directly on the hot surface of the chamber, the Volcano Hybrid uses Storz & Bickel’s elite convection heating system. Air is propelled through the vapor path by a 100-watt heater that extracts the essential flavors of your dry herb without combustion. Convection heating is much smoother than conduction as the risk of combustion is essentially zero. Users will appreciate the smooth vapor of the Volcano Hybrid as it is free of unwanted tastes or odors.



PRECISE TEMPERATURE CONTROL



The Volcano Hybrid utilizes simple “+” and “-” buttons to help you dictate your ideal temperature. A bright LED screen lets you know the exact temperature you’ve picked, as well as the temperature the vaporizer is at as it heats up. Storz & Bickel engineered the Volcano Hybrid with a temperature range between 104 °F and 446 °F—delivering a full flavor spectrum. The Hybrid’s app compatibility allows you to easily manage your vaporizer from your phone.



*DISCLAIMER: AS OF 11/22 APPLE HAS REMOVED ALL VAPORIZER RELATED APPS FROM THE APP STORE. USERS WHO ALREADY HAVE THE APP WILL SILL BE ABLE TO USE IT, BUT NO UPDATES WILL BE AVAILABLE, AND NEW USERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD THE APP AFTER 11/22.*



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x Storz & Bickel Volcano Hybrid Hot Air Generator



1x Power Cord



1x Easy Valve Balloon w/Adapter



1x Tube Kit



1x Filling Chamber



1x Air Filter Set



1x Herb Mill



1x User Instructions



3x Easy Valve Balloon w/Mouthpiece