About this product

Use with: Dry Herb



HIGHER STANDARDS HEAVY DUTY WATER PIPE



Handcrafted from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is a water pipe engineered to rip with maximum filtration.



With a wide base for supreme stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal, the Heavy Duty Beaker has high thermal resistance that will withstand all temperature variances. Slits on its diffused downstem create fine bubbles during use, making for smooth delivery of pure, water-cooled smoke.



With its heavy duty construction and easy-to-disassemble design, the Heavy Duty Beaker can be cleaned to crystal clear perfection with Higher Standards ISO Pure. and Salt Rox, along with our other care and maintenance products.



Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is sold in a reusable, collector’s case for safe storage and transport and includes a custom ice mold for extra smooth rips.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x Higher Standards Beaker Water Pipe



1x Higher Standards Downstem



1x Higher Standards Glass Bowl



1x Higher Standards Ice Mold