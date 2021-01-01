About this product
Use with: Dry Herb
HIGHER STANDARDS HEAVY DUTY WATER PIPE
Handcrafted from durable medical-grade borosilicate glass, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is a water pipe engineered to rip with maximum filtration.
With a wide base for supreme stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal, the Heavy Duty Beaker has high thermal resistance that will withstand all temperature variances. Slits on its diffused downstem create fine bubbles during use, making for smooth delivery of pure, water-cooled smoke.
With its heavy duty construction and easy-to-disassemble design, the Heavy Duty Beaker can be cleaned to crystal clear perfection with Higher Standards ISO Pure. and Salt Rox, along with our other care and maintenance products.
Each Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is sold in a reusable, collector’s case for safe storage and transport and includes a custom ice mold for extra smooth rips.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1x Higher Standards Beaker Water Pipe
1x Higher Standards Downstem
1x Higher Standards Glass Bowl
1x Higher Standards Ice Mold
About this brand
420 Reclaim
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves.
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!
