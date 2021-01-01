Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim

STAX Dual-Function Concentrate Rig (Previously Owned)

Buy Here

About this product

Use with: Concentrates / Dry Herb

STAX DUAL-FUNCTION INLINE BASE

The STAX® Dual-Function Base is 7" tall and made on 44mm tubing. Its twin intake chambers are designed to accommodate both plant matter and plant extract consumption. The left chamber features a 14mm male joint, fitted with a 14mm female domeless nail made on heat-tolerant quartz. The right chamber features a 14mm female joint, fitted with a 14mm STAX® Funnel Bowl. Both joints can be blocked to focus airflow to the opposing joint using the pipe's 14mm male-female reversible glass plug. The two lower chambers converge on an inline perc. The dual-function base can accommodate any STAX® percolator or mouthpiece and works best with approximately 2" of water.

FEAUTRES

Length Height : 7"

Joint : 14mm Male & 14mm Female

Use With : Flower & Concentrate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!