Use with: Concentrates / Dry Herb



STAX DUAL-FUNCTION INLINE BASE



The STAX® Dual-Function Base is 7" tall and made on 44mm tubing. Its twin intake chambers are designed to accommodate both plant matter and plant extract consumption. The left chamber features a 14mm male joint, fitted with a 14mm female domeless nail made on heat-tolerant quartz. The right chamber features a 14mm female joint, fitted with a 14mm STAX® Funnel Bowl. Both joints can be blocked to focus airflow to the opposing joint using the pipe's 14mm male-female reversible glass plug. The two lower chambers converge on an inline perc. The dual-function base can accommodate any STAX® percolator or mouthpiece and works best with approximately 2" of water.



FEAUTRES



Length Height : 7"



Joint : 14mm Male & 14mm Female



Use With : Flower & Concentrate