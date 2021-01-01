Loading…
Logo for the brand 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim

STAX Triple Pinch Mouthpiece (Previously Owned)

About this product

Use with: Dry Herb

STAX TRIPLE PINCH MOUTHPIECE

The STAX® Triple Pinch Mouthpiece is 9" tall and made on 44mm tubing. Its three glass pinches hold ice in place to cool smoke as it passes through the mouthpiece, and its 34mm joint can accommodate any STAX® percolator or base.

FEATURES

Length Height : 9"

Use With : Flower

Designed By : Stephan Peirce
