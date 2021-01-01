About this product

Use with: Dry Herb



STAX TRIPLE PINCH MOUTHPIECE



The STAX® Triple Pinch Mouthpiece is 9" tall and made on 44mm tubing. Its three glass pinches hold ice in place to cool smoke as it passes through the mouthpiece, and its 34mm joint can accommodate any STAX® percolator or base.



FEATURES



Length Height : 9"



Designed By : Stephan Peirce