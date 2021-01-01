About this product
New from Country Roads!
This sports balm has a uniquely developed formula with camphor and peppermint to provide fast acting relief from pain. The rub on formula is perfect for messaging into affected areas. Apply up to 2-3 times per day for long lasting relief from sore or achey muscles and even minor sports related bumps or bruises.
Available in 2 strengths
1500 mg CBD
500 mg CBD
Ingredients
Shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, soybean oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, jojoba oil, full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD), proprietary terpene blend, lavandula angustifolia, cinnamomum camphora, Cupressus sempervirens, mentha arvensis, mentha piperita (peppermint), gaultheria procumbens, oleic acid (derived from olive oil)
For External Use Only
Not recommended for anyone under 12 years of age
Proudly Made in West Virginia, USA
About this brand
Country Roads Cannabis
Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016
