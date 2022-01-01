New from Country Roads!



Our CBG gummies are Infused with 10mg of CBG & 25mg of broad spectrum CBD for a balanced approach to non psycho active pain relief. A tasty and natural alternative to over the counter pharmaceuticals, our CBG gummies were created to help you feel your best without any unwanted side effects.



Wild Berry Flavor!



30 gummies in every jar



1000mg Total Cannabinoids per jar



35mg Total Cannabinoids in every gummy!

- 10mg CBG

- 25mg CBD Broad Spectrum : THC FREE



Proudly Made in West Virginia, USA



INGREDIENTS

Broad Spectrum Hemp Distillate (CBG+CBD), Sugar, Corn Syrup, less than 2% of: Sunflower Oil, Pectin, Water, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **