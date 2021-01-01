Clarity Cannabis Oil



Ideal for morning and daytime use the clarity full spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with sativa terpenes to help you start your day relaxed and ready for whatever life throws your way. Great on its own or for a healthy addition to a breakfast smoothie or juice.



Available in:



1500mg : 750mg : 500mg



Full Spectrum CBD Oil infused with Sativa Terpenes



Sub Critical Co2 Extracted



Solvent Free!



No MCT (Medium-Chain Triglyceride)



No VG (Vegetable Glycerin)



No PG (Propylene Glycol)



100% Natural Ingredients



- Organic Hemp Seed Oil



- Activated Hemp Extract (Full Spectrum)



- Proprietary Blend of Sativa Terpenes



Made In The U.S.A



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **