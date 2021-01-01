About this product
New from Country Roads! Our High Altitude gummies are Infused with 35mg of essential cannabinoids for a fully balanced cannabis experience in every gummy. A tasty alternative to smoking or vaping, our High Altitude full spectrum gummies were created to provide the relief and good vibes you are searching for!
20 gummies in every jar
700mg Total Cannabinoids per jar
35mg Total Cannabinoids in every gummy!
Proudly Made in West Virginia, USA
INGREDIENTS
Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate (Cannabinoid Content), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Pectin, Water, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
No product reviews
About this brand
Country Roads Cannabis
Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016
