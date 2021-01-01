New from Country Roads! Our High Altitude gummies are Infused with 35mg of essential cannabinoids for a fully balanced cannabis experience in every gummy. A tasty alternative to smoking or vaping, our High Altitude full spectrum gummies were created to provide the relief and good vibes you are searching for!



20 gummies in every jar



700mg Total Cannabinoids per jar



35mg Total Cannabinoids in every gummy!



Proudly Made in West Virginia, USA



INGREDIENTS

Full Spectrum Hemp Distillate (Cannabinoid Content), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Pectin, Water, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **