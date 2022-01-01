About this product
New from Country Roads Cannabis!
HydroBoost is a performance enhancing powdered sports drink mix that is designed to provide the hydration and energy needed to crush a workout with CBD added for stability and focus. This will not spike and crash your energy levels or leave you wired for hours like some sports drinks. This drink is designed to provide the stable hydration needed for the most demanding workouts with a great taste that will leave you satisfied with every sip!
Watermelon Blast Flavor!
50mg of CBD per scoop!
30+ Scoops per container!
Active ingredients:
CBD (Hemp Extracted)
Vitamins B1, B3, B6, B12, C, D3
Green Tea Extract
Ginger Extract
Ginseng
Taurine
Folic Acid
Potassium
Choline
Magnesium
DHM
L-Theanine
5-HTP
About this brand
Country Roads Cannabis
Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016
