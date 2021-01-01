Infused with 25mg of broad spectrum CBD in every gummy, it’s the sweetest way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. A tasty alternative to smoking or vaping, our gummies were created to provide the mellow vibes for your daily routine.



30 gummies in every jar



750mg CBD per jar



25mg CBD in every gummy!



Proudly Made in West Virginia, USA



INGREDIENTS

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Pectin, Water, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **