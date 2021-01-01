Mellow Cannabis Oil



Ideal for evening use the mellow full spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with indica terpenes to help calm anxiety and reduce inflammation throughout the body; It can even promote a sound sleep.



Available in:



1500mg : 750mg : 500mg



Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures infused with Indica Terpenes



Sub Critical Co2 Extracted



Solvent Free!



No MCT (Medium-Chain Triglyceride)



No VG (Vegetable Glycerin)



No PG (Propylene Glycol)



100% Natural Ingredients



- Organic Hemp Seed Oil



- Activated Hemp Extract (Full Spectrum)



- Proprietary Blend of Indica Terpenes



Made In The U.S.A



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **