Mellow Cannabis Oil
Ideal for evening use the mellow full spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with indica terpenes to help calm anxiety and reduce inflammation throughout the body; It can even promote a sound sleep.
Available in:
1500mg : 750mg : 500mg
Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures infused with Indica Terpenes
Sub Critical Co2 Extracted
Solvent Free!
No MCT (Medium-Chain Triglyceride)
No VG (Vegetable Glycerin)
No PG (Propylene Glycol)
100% Natural Ingredients
- Organic Hemp Seed Oil
- Activated Hemp Extract (Full Spectrum)
- Proprietary Blend of Indica Terpenes
Made In The U.S.A
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
Country Roads Cannabis
Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016
