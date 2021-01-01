About this product
Roll-On CBD Pain Relief Gel
Great for quick application without the mess! Formulated with full spectrum CBD distillate for maximum pain relief and muscle relaxation. Apply up to 2-3 times per day for long lasting relief from sore or achey muscles and even minor sports related bumps or bruises. Perfect for your family athlete, medicine cabinet, gym bag, or hiking pack.
1800 mg of full spectrum CBD in every bottle
Touchless applicator
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopropyl alcohol, menthol, carbomer, triethanolamine, camphor, ethylhexylglycerin, ilex paraguariensis, melaleuca alternifolia, tea tree essential oils, tocopheryl acetate, organic aloe vera, organic amica, phenoxyethanol, full spectrum cbd distillate
For External Use Only
Not intended for anyone under the age of 12
Proudly Made In West Virginia, USA
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
About this brand
Country Roads Cannabis
Country Roads Cannabis is a family owned and operated business that is powered by a sub-critical extraction facility and GMP formulation lab. We pride ourselves on being a true seed to shelf business offering artisan hemp, CBD, & Delta-8 THC products. We source our own seeds and grow high quality hemp on our family farm in Morgantown WV. Our products showcase our dedication to quality, commitment to organic farming practices, and our mission to provide everyone with the natural benefits of cannabis. All of our raw materials and final products are third party lab tested for potency and purity to exceed industry standards.
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016
