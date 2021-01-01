Roll-On CBD Pain Relief Gel



Great for quick application without the mess! Formulated with full spectrum CBD distillate for maximum pain relief and muscle relaxation. Apply up to 2-3 times per day for long lasting relief from sore or achey muscles and even minor sports related bumps or bruises. Perfect for your family athlete, medicine cabinet, gym bag, or hiking pack.



1800 mg of full spectrum CBD in every bottle



Touchless applicator



Ingredients



Aqua, Isopropyl alcohol, menthol, carbomer, triethanolamine, camphor, ethylhexylglycerin, ilex paraguariensis, melaleuca alternifolia, tea tree essential oils, tocopheryl acetate, organic aloe vera, organic amica, phenoxyethanol, full spectrum cbd distillate



For External Use Only



Not intended for anyone under the age of 12



Proudly Made In West Virginia, USA



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **